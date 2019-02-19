JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

IT Dept conducts search at offices and facilities of Divis Laboratories
Business Standard

Board of TCI Industries allots 1250 preference shares to ABC India

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 19 February 2019

The Board of TCI Industries at its meeting held on 19 February 2019 has allotted 1250, nos. of 0% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Face Value of Rs. 100/- (Rupees Hundred only) each at a premium of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred only) each to ABC India, an entity belonging to the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company for cash.

As the Company allotted Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares, there is no change in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The said shares shall not be convertible into equity shares, accordingly, the same shall not be listed with any Stock Exchange.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 17:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements