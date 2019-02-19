Board of TCI Industries allots 1250 preference shares to ABC India

At meeting held on 19 February 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 19 February 2019 has allotted 1250, nos. of 0% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Face Value of Rs. 100/- (Rupees Hundred only) each at a premium of Rs. 300/- (Rupees Three Hundred only) each to ABC India, an entity belonging to the Promoter and of the Company for cash.

As the Company allotted Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares, there is no change in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The said shares shall not be convertible into equity shares, accordingly, the same shall not be listed with any Stock Exchange.

