ABB India wins order worth Rs 270 cr from Indian Railways

-
ALSO READ
ABB wins order worth Rs 115 crore from India Railways
Railways create history by converting diesel locomotive to electric traction
PM flags off first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi
Railways gets its first loco with aerodynamic design
Railways accepts GE's diesel-electric evolution series prototype locomotive
-
ABB India has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than Rs 270 crore to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), in Varanasi.
The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of ABB's largest factories for locomotive applications in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, in Southern India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU