ABB India wins order worth Rs 270 cr from Indian Railways

has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than Rs 270 crore to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric from Works (DLW), in

The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of ABB's largest factories for in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, in Southern

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)