ABB India wins order worth Rs 270 cr from Indian Railways

ABB India has won its largest traction equipment order in India, worth more than Rs 270 crore to supply state-of-the-art converters for electric locomotives from Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW), in Varanasi.

The converters are custom designed for Indian Railways and will be manufactured at one of ABB's largest factories for locomotive applications in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, in Southern India.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 15:15 IST

