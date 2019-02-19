IT Dept conducts search at offices and facilities of Divis Laboratories

Divis Laboratories announced that the officials of Income-Tax Department conducted search at the Company's Head Office, Research Centre and Manufacturing sites from 14 February 2019 to 18 February 2019 under Section 132 of the Income-Tax Act.
Company has extended full co-operation to the officials during the search and provided all the information sought
