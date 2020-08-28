Indag Rubber reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.83% to Rs 26.70 crore

Net loss of Indag Rubber reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.83% to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.26.7050.220.418.960.405.66-0.534.52-0.443.00

