IDFC reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.91% to Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of IDFC reported to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 25.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.91% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.0442.25 -100 OPM %-12250.0086.46 -PBDT5.2439.42 -87 PBT-12.7838.15 PL NP-10.2925.81 PL
