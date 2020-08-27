JUST IN
Business Standard

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.61% to Rs 68.42 crore

Net Loss of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.61% to Rs 68.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 157.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales68.42157.69 -57 OPM %-2.725.56 -PBDT-10.88-0.51 -2033 PBT-17.82-7.55 -136 NP-10.62-3.08 -245

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 16:49 IST

