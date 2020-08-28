Edelweiss Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 245.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.94% to Rs 1886.46 crore

Net loss of Edelweiss Financial Services reported to Rs 245.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 132.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.94% to Rs 1886.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2513.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1886.462513.2642.1356.00-185.58250.45-242.62203.13-245.08132.02

