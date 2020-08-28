Edelweiss Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 245.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Edelweiss Financial Services approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr
Edelweiss Financial gains on buzz NBFC arm sells sticky loans to global funds
Edelweiss Financial rallies after Jhunjhunwala hikes stake
Edelweiss Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2245.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd extends losses
-
Sales decline 24.94% to Rs 1886.46 croreNet loss of Edelweiss Financial Services reported to Rs 245.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 132.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 24.94% to Rs 1886.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2513.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1886.462513.26 -25 OPM %42.1356.00 -PBDT-185.58250.45 PL PBT-242.62203.13 PL NP-245.08132.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU