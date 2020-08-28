JUST IN
Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.27% to Rs 3.86 crore

Net Loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.27% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.864.40 -12 OPM %-72.02-3.18 -PBDT-3.23-0.04 -7975 PBT-3.87-0.90 -330 NP-3.83-0.94 -307

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 08:10 IST

