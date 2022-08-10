Union government releases Rs 1.17 lakh crore to states as tax devolution

-
This is in line with the commitment of the government of India to strengthen the hands of states to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure, the finance ministry said in a statement. The Centre's tax devolution to states is done in 14 instalments every year.
