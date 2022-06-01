India Core Sector Output Grows 8.4% In April

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 143.2 in April 2022, which is an increase of 8.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of April 2021. The production of Coal, Electricity, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Cement and Natural Gas industries increased in April 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has released Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for the Month of April, 2022. ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for January 2022 is revised to 4.0% from its provisional level 3.7%. The growth rate of ICI during April-March 2021-22 was 10.4% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

