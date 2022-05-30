India needs to focus on green hydrogen for energy

-
Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, Govt of India has said that post COVID as the borders are opening and business also opens up, India is seen as a production hub and not just as a market and we are able to bring in more business to India and benefiting everyone.
Addressing the 'India-Hungary Business Forum', organized by FICCI, jointly with the Embassy of Hungary, New Delhi, Lekhi said that apart from the nuclear energy and the solar alliance in which India is working rapidly, the country also needs to focus more on green hydrogen. Inviting Hungary to collaborate in this sector she said that this is another area where cooperation can come.
