India's wastewater treatment plants market likely to reach $ 4.3 billion by 2025: Amitabh Kant

Mr Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said that India's wastewater treatment plants market stood at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 owing to increasing demand for municipal water as well as sewage water treatment plants across the country. "There will be a huge gap of investments in this market and the private sector can fill this gap in terms of technology selection, fund rotation and implementation," he added.

Addressing the valedictory session '6th Edition of India Industry Water Conclave & 8th Edition of FICCI Water Awards', Mr Kant said that climate change along with rapid population and economic growth is resulting in an increased demand for water and food, potentially leading to over stressing not only for our present resources but also jeopardizing the resources for future generations. "Therefore, a move towards a circular economy is critical for ensuring the economic and social stability of not only four economy but for the world economy as a whole," he added.

