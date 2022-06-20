India Domestic Coal Production Up By 28%

-
India's domestic coal production continues to witness an increasing trend in the current financial year as well, following a record-breaking coal production of 777 Million Ton (MT) in 2021-22. The total domestic coal production in 2022-23, as on 31st May, 2022 is 137.85 MT, which is 28.6% more as compared to the production of 104.83 MT in the same period of last year. This trend is being maintained in June, 2022 also. The coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) is 28% more than the production in the same period of the previous year (as on16th June, 2022). Domestic coal production target for the current financial year is 911 MT which is 17.2% more than the previous year.
