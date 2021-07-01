India Eight Core Sector Output Advances 16.8% Due To Low Base Effect

The output of eight core sectors grew by 16.8 per cent in May, mainly due to a low base effect and uptick in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity, official data released on Wednesday showed. The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 21.4 per cent in May 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions imposed to control the spread of the COVID-19 infections. In March this year, these key sectors had recorded a growth of 11.4 per cent, and 60.9 per cent in April.
According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 20.1 per cent, 15.3 per cent, 59.3 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 7.3 per cent in May, as against (-) 16.8 per cent, (-) 21.3 per cent, (-) 40.4 per cent, (-) 21.4 per cent and (-) 14.8 per cent in May 2020, respectively. Coal output too rose by 6.9 per cent during the month under review as against a negative growth of 14 per cent in the same month of the previous year. Fertiliser and crude oil segments recorded a negative growth during the month under review. During April-May this fiscal, the eight sectors grew by 35.8 per cent compared to a negative growth of 29.4 per cent in the same period last year.
