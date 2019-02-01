India is poised to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years: Finance Minister

The Government has unveiled its vision for the next decade, listing thereby ten most important dimensions in 2030. With this comprehensive ten-dimensional Vision, we will create an where poverty, malnutrition, littering and illiteracy would be a matter of the past. would be a modern, technology driven, high growth, equitable and transparent society. said Union for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways & Coal, Shri while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today.

The further said, is poised to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years and aspires to become 10 trillion dollar economy thereafter. The dimensions of Vision-2030 outlined by Shri Goyal are as follows-

1. To create for ten trillion dollar economy and to provide ease of living.

2. Digital India led by the youths with innumberable start-ups and million of jobs.

3. To make India pollution free by focusing on Electrical Vehicles and renewables.

4. Rural industrailisation using modern technologies to generate massive employment.

5.

Clean rivers, with safe drinking water to all Indians and efficient use of water in irrigation using micro-irrigation techniques.

6. Besides scaling up Sagarmala, India's coastline and ocean waters will power development

7. Through our space programme - Gaganyaan, India becoming the launch-pad of satellites for the

8. Self sufficiency in production and producing in the most organic way.

9. A healthy India by 2030 and a distress free health care and wellness system for all. Ayushman Bharat and women participation would be an important component in it.

10. Employees working with elected Government, transforming India into Minimum Government Maximum Governance nation.

