India Likely To Become Toll Free In Next Two Years As Government Finalises Global Positioning System Technology

India will become 'toll naka mukt' in next two years as Government has finalised Global Positioning System (GPS) technology based toll collection to ensure seamless movement of vehicles across the country, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Mr Nitin Gadkari said at an ASSOCHAM Foundation Week Programme yesterday. He explained that the toll amount will be deducted directly from the bank account based on the movement of vehicles.

While now all commercial vehicles are coming with vehicle tracking systems, the Government will come up with some plan to install GPS technology in old vehicles. Stating that he expects the toll collections to reach Rs 34,000 crore in this year by end of March,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)