India needs to include more R&D in newer technologies

Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to Govt of India has emphasized on the need to include more R&D in newer technologies especially quantum technologies. He noted that India is at the beginning of the quantum revolution. This area needs enormous R&D push, and it has tremendous business value including areas like quantum communication, quantum computing, etc.

All these areas of quantum frontiers have a lot of opportunities. Addressing the national seminar on 'FDI in R&D- Making India R&D Hub', organized by FICCI, jointly with the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to Govt of India, Prof Sood while highlighting on the investment opportunities in R&D said that we have a lot of opportunities not only in big cities but small cities and towns as well. Tier-2 and 3 areas have a lot of talent apart from tier-1 cities. There are a number of institutes with huge human capacity available and FDI in R&D should not be looked only in the mega cities but go beyond tier-1 cities by investors, he added.

