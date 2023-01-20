India produces over 5000 lakh MT of sugarcane in 2021-22

Sugar sector is now self-sufficient with no subsidy.

During the season, record more than 5000 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) sugarcane was produced in the country out of which about 3574 LMT of sugarcane was crushed by sugar mills to produce about 394 LMT of sugar (Sucrose), out of which 36 LMT sugar was diverted to ethanol production and 359 LMT sugar was produced by sugar mills.

India has emerged as the world's largest producer and consumer of sugar as well as the world's 2nd largest exporter of sugar after Brazil, in Sugar Season (Oct-Sep) 2021-22.

Cane dues for sugar season (SS) 2021-22 are less than Rs 2,300 crore indicating that 98% of cane dues have already been cleared. For SS 2020-21, about 99.98% cane dues are cleared.

Despite record high international sugar prices, domestic ex-mill prices of sugar are stable and in the range of Rs 32-35/kg. The average retail price of sugar in the country is about Rs 41.50/ kg & is likely to remain in the range of Rs 37-43/kg in coming months.

