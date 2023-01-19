India has reiterated its position as a resilient economy with a strong leadership says Ministry of Commerce & Industry

In line with this year's WEF theme, Cooperation in a Fragmented World, India has reiterated its position as a resilient economy with a strong leadership providing stable policy to the global investors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

India's focus areas at WEF this year are investment opportunities, infrastructural landscape and its inclusive & sustainable growth story. Taking forward the strategy and presence of India during WEF Annual Meeting in May 2022, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken the initiative to further strengthen India's presence through three lounges with focus on investment opportunity, sustainability and inclusive approach to compliment economic growth.

