JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

PTC India Financial hits the roof as board appoints S Gopal as CFO
Business Standard

India has reiterated its position as a resilient economy with a strong leadership says Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Capital Market 

In line with this year's WEF theme, Cooperation in a Fragmented World, India has reiterated its position as a resilient economy with a strong leadership providing stable policy to the global investors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

India's focus areas at WEF this year are investment opportunities, infrastructural landscape and its inclusive & sustainable growth story. Taking forward the strategy and presence of India during WEF Annual Meeting in May 2022, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken the initiative to further strengthen India's presence through three lounges with focus on investment opportunity, sustainability and inclusive approach to compliment economic growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 12:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU