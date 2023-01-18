JUST IN
Business Standard

India's Mineral Production Rises By 9.7% In November

Capital Market 

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of November, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 105.8, is 9.7% higher as compared to the level in the month of November, 2021.

As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April-November, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year is 4.7 per cent.

Production level of important minerals in November, 2022 were: Coal 761 lakh tonnes, Lignite 32 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2779 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2228 thousand tonnes, Chromite 243 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9.5 thousand tonnes , Gold 132 kg, Iron ore 231 lakh tonnes, Lead conc.30 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 274 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 133 thousand tonnes, Limestone 330 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 205 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 9 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 28 carat.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 10:40 IST

