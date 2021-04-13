India Records 1.61 Lakh Daily Covid-19 Cases

India's daily new cases continue to rise though there is a decline on daily basis. A total of 1,61,736 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, recording a drop of around 4% compared to previous day.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthanand Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.80% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases.

