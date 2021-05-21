RBI Approves Transfer Of Rs 99122 Crore As Surplus To Central Government

-
ALSO READ
Finance Minister addresses the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India
Indices trades with modest gains; Nifty above 14,550
Sensex climbs 424 pts higher, Nifty above 14,600; pharma, banks shine
RBI Governor Urges Public Sector Banks To Enhance Resilience Of Their Balance Sheets
RBI Financial Stability And Development Council Discusses Scope For Improvements In Insolvency Resolution Under IBC
-
The 589th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today under the Chairmanship of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, through video conferencing. The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and recent policy measures taken by the Reserve Bank to mitigate the adverse impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on the economy.
With the change in the Reserve Bank's accounting year to April-March (earlier July-June), the Board discussed the working of the Reserve Bank of India during the transition period of nine months (July 2020-March 2021) and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the transition period. The Board also approved the transfer of Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting period of nine months ended March 31, 2021 (July 2020-March 2021), while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU