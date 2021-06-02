India's Merchandise Exports Spike 67.39% On Year In May 2021

India's merchandise exports in May 2021 was USD 32.21 billion, an increase of 67.39% over USD 19.24 billion in May 2020 and an increase of 7.93% over USD 29.85 billion in May 2019. India's merchandise exports in Apr-May 2021 was USD 62.84 billion, an increase of 112.29% over USD 29.6 billion in Apr-May 2020 and an increase of 12.44% over USD 55.88 billion in Apr-May 2019.

India's merchandise imports in May 2021 was USD 38.53 billion, an increase of 68.54% over USD 22.86 billion in May 2020 and a decline of 17.47% over USD 46.68 billion in May 2019. India's merchandise imports in Apr-May 2021 was USD 84.25 billion, an increase of 110.73% over USD 39.98 billion in Apr-May 2020 and a decrease of 5.41% over USD 89.07 billion in Apr-May 2019.

India is thus a net importer in May 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 6.32 billion, increase of 74.69% over trade deficit USD 3.62 billion in May 2020 and reduction by 62.49% over trade deficit USD 16.84 billion in May 2019. In May 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 26.94 billion, registering a positive growth of 54.06% over USD 17.49 billion in May 2020 and a positive growth of 8.08% over USD 24.92 billion in May 2019. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in May 2021 was USD 23.97 billion, registering a positive growth of 45.96% over USD 16.42 billion in May 2020 and a positive growth of 11.51% over USD 21.5 billion in May 2019. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-May 2021 was USD 47.59 billion, an increase of 86.64% over USD 25.5 billion in April-May 2020 and an increase of 15.78% over USD 41.11 billion in April-May 2019.

In May 2021, Oil imports was USD 9.45 billion, a positive growth of 164.46% compared to USD 3.57 billion in May 2020 and a negative growth of 24.94 compared to USD 12.59 billion in May 2019. In Apr-May 2021, Oil imports was USD 20.32 billion, a positive growth of 146.79% compared to USD 8.24 billion in Apr-May 2020 and a negative growth of 15.86 compared to USD 24.16 billion in Apr-May 2019. Non-oil imports in May 2021 was estimated at USD 29.08 billion, showing an increase of 50.77% compared to USD 19.29 billion in May 2020 and a decrease of 14.71% compared to USD 34.09 billion in May 2019. Non-oil imports in Apr-May 2021 was estimated at USD 63.93 billion, showing an increase of 101.37% compared to USD 31.75 billion in Apr-May 2020 and a decrease of 1.52% compared to USD 64.91 billion in Apr-May 2019.

Non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver &Precious metals) imports was USD 26.14 billion in May 2021, recording a positive growth of 41.32%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 18.5 billion in May 2020 and a negative growth of 4.08% over USD 27.25 billion in May 2019. Non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver &Precious metals) imports was USD 52.27 billion in Apr-May 2021, recording a positive growth of 69.44%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 30.85 billion in Apr-May 2020 and a positive growth of 1.07% over USD 51.71 billion in Apr-May 2019.

