India Reports 51,667 New Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

India administered 60.73 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the health ministry reported. The country reported 51,667 new cases in last 24 hours. The Active Caseload declined to 6,12,868 while there were 2,91,28,267 total recoveries across the country so far. 64,527 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 43rd consecutive day. Recovery Rate increased to 96.66%. Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 3.00%. Daily positivity rate was at 2.98%, less than 5% for 18 consecutive days. Testing capacity substantially ramped up with 39.95 cr tests total conducted. A total of 30.79 Cr. Vaccine Doses were administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

