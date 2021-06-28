India Reports Around 50K New Daily Covid-19 Cases

India has reported 50,040 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases have been reported for 20 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs. India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in its active caseload. The country's Active Caseload today stands at 5,86,403 today.

A net decline of 9,162 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.94% of the country's total Positive Cases. As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 45 consecutive days now. 57,944 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Nearly 8 thousand (7,904) more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,92,51,029 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 57,944 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.75%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)