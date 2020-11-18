ISMA Says Sugar Production Jumps Three Times To 14.10 Lakh Tonnes

-
Sugar production in India soared nearly three-folds to 14.10 lakh tonnes in the 2020-21 season so far due to better crop output and timely commencement of the crushing operation, industry body Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Tuesday. Sugar production was at 4.84 lakh tonne in the same period of the 2019-20 season (October-September). As compared to 127 sugar factories which were crushing sugarcane last year on 15th November, 2019, 274 sugar mills are crushing sugarcane on 15th November, 2020 this year.
In Uttar Pradesh, 76 sugar mills have started their crushing operations for this season and they have produced 3.85 lac tons of sugar by 15th November 2020. Last year in the same period, 78 mills were in operation and they had produced 2.93 lac tons till 15th November 2019.
Unlike last year, owing to very good rainfall and sufficient water availability in reservoirs in Maharashtra and Karnataka, as also better cane availability due to higher cane acreage and improved yield per hectare, crushing season commenced well in time during the last week of October' 2020.
In Maharashtra, 117 sugar mills have started crushing operations as on 15th November 2020, while last year season commenced very late in 4th week of November 2019 due to drought and lesser cultivable area by almost 48% as compared to current year. Till 15th Nov. 2020, sugar production in the State was 5.65 Lac tons.
