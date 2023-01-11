India's Active Covid Cases Stands At 2,342

India's active caseload currently stands at 2,342.

Active cases stand at 0.01%. Recovery Rate currently at 98.8%. 148 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 4,41,47,322. 171 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. 220.15 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.14 cr Second Dose and 22.44 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

