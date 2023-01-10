India is the land of opportunity due to its large domestic consumption demand: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal called upon Indian diaspora to contribute and shape the contours of New india, an India that will lead to global growth and is destined to become a Vishwaguru. He was addressing the Indian community at an event in New Jersey, US. Applauding Indian Diaspora for their outstanding contribution overseas, Goyal said they are the torch bearers of the India Story. He said that it is a matter of pride that Indians have contributed through India's rich traditions and culture that helped Indian diaspora lead large corporations and have contributed to the economic well being of several countries. He highlighted that India is truly recognized and respected across the world due to the achievements of the Indian diaspora. He also stressed that the World today looks up to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as the most popular and tallest leader in the World. Speaking about the G20 Meeting that was held in Bali Indonesia, Shri Goyal said it was the efforts and leadership of PM Modi in the Leader's summit that brought all the leaders on one page to agree on a collective declaration. He highlighted that today India is the land of opportunity and expressed confidence that the diaspora will continue to contribute to make India a great superpower. India offers huge opportunities due to its large domestic consumption demand, democracy, rule of law, and transparent economy. He urged everyone to take this message to the world that India can be your trusted partner- in supply chains, investment portfolios, in your business.

