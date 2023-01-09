Central Government committed for the overall development of farmers

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary re-assured all the farmers of the country that the Central Government is committed for the overall development of the farmers and their interests will be fully protected.

Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan's Barmer district, Choudhary said that "Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana" is working to provide security cover to crores of farmers of the country under the leadership of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, the Centre is constantly trying for better implementation of the scheme in Rajasthan.

