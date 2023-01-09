Central Government committed for the overall development of farmers

-
ALSO READ
Government committed to create a robust and self-reliant logistics system
India And Japan Committed Towards Further Strengthening Special Strategic And Global Partnership
TCS receives an Overall Positive Vendor Rating from Gartner
TVS Motor Company Q2 PAT up 47% YoY; overall auto sales at 10.27 lakh units
DCB Bank gains on value buying; adds over 57% YTD
-
Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan's Barmer district, Choudhary said that "Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana" is working to provide security cover to crores of farmers of the country under the leadership of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, the Centre is constantly trying for better implementation of the scheme in Rajasthan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU