Credit Growth To Industry Accelerates To 10.5% In July: RBI

-
ALSO READ
Talbros Automotive Components receives revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings
TVS Motor Company records 13% growth in July sales volumes
Sonalika accelerates its journey in FY'23; clocks highest ever May overall tractor sales of 12,615 units with 42.1 percent growth
RBI Says Bank Credit Growth Rises Steadily
Titan receives credit ratings action from Brickwork Ratings
-
The Reserve Bank of India showed credit growth to industry accelerated to 10.5 per cent in July 2022 from 0.4 per cent in July 2021. Size-wise, credit to large industry grew by 5.2 per cent against a contraction of 3.8 per cent a year ago. Medium industries recorded credit growth of 36.8 per cent in July 2022 as compared with 59.0 per cent last year, while credit growth to micro and small industries accelerated to 28.3 per cent from 10.5 per cent during the same period. Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities improved to 13.2 per cent in July 2022 from 11.1 per cent a year ago. Services sector credit growth improved to 16.5 per cent in July 2022 from 3.8 per cent a year ago, mainly due to improved credit offtake to 'NBFCs' and 'transport operators'. Credit growth in the personal loans sector was robust at 18.8 per cent in July 2022 vis-a-vis 11.9 per cent in July 2021 supported by 'housing' and 'vehicle loans' segments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU