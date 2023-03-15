JUST IN
India's Vegetable Oil Imports Rise 9% On Year In February 2023

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has compiled the Import data of Vegetable Oils (edible & non-edible) for the month of February,2023 and reported at 1,114,481 tons compared to 1,019,997 tons in February 2022, consisting 1,098,475 tons of edible oils and 16,006 tons of non-edible oils i.e. up by 9%. The overall import of vegetable oils during first four months of oil year 2022-23, i.e.

Nov'22.-Feb' 23 is reported at 5,887,900 tons compared to 4,691,158 tons during the same period of last year i.e. up by 26%. The sharp increase in import of RBD Palmolein in first four months of current oil year reported at 8.20 lakh tons, nearly 22.5% of total palm oil import, depriving domestic industry for capacity utilization.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 14:04 IST

