India's Vegetable Oil Imports Rise 9% On Year In February 2023

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has compiled the Import data of Vegetable Oils (edible & non-edible) for the month of February,2023 and reported at 1,114,481 tons compared to 1,019,997 tons in February 2022, consisting 1,098,475 tons of edible oils and 16,006 tons of non-edible oils i.e. up by 9%. The overall import of vegetable oils during first four months of oil year 2022-23, i.e.

Nov'22.-Feb' 23 is reported at 5,887,900 tons compared to 4,691,158 tons during the same period of last year i.e. up by 26%. The sharp increase in import of RBD Palmolein in first four months of current oil year reported at 8.20 lakh tons, nearly 22.5% of total palm oil import, depriving domestic industry for capacity utilization.

