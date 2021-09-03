India's Composite PMI Output Index Ends Three Month Downturn

India's services activity grew for the first time in four months to a one and a half-year high in August. The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.7 in August from 45.4 in the previous month.
A reading above 50 shows expansion and one below that indicates contraction. Services firms outperformed manufacturers for the first time in over three years, IHS Markit said. India's Composite PMI Output Index showed a recovery in private sector activity across India, ending a three-month period of downturn and was up to 55.4 in August from 49.2 in July, signalling a robust rate of expansion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU