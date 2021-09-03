India's Exports Jump 45% On Year In August

India's exports jumped 45.17% to $33.14 billion in August as against $22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to the commerce ministry's provisional data.

Imports in August rose 51.47% to $47.01 billion, as against $31.03 billion in the corresponding month of 2020. The trade deficit in August 2021 was $13.87 billion, compared to $8.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)