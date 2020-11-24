India's Covid-19 Cumulative National Positivity Rate Falls Under 7%

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that India has registered less than 40,000 daily new cases after six days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 37,975. For the last 17 days in a row, daily new cases have been sustained below the 50,000 mark, since 8th November. India's testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,134 labs across the country. Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, 10,99,545 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

India's total cumulative tests cross 13.3 cr (13,36,82,275). The cumulative national Positivity Rate stands at 6.87% today, less than the 7% mark. The daily positivity rate is just 3.45%. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low Positivity Rate. There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases over the past few weeks. A total of 42,314 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload has fallen to 4,38,667. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India's total positive cases stands at 4.78%, following a declining curve. The Recovery Rate has also increased to 93.76%. Total Recoveries as of today are 86,04,955 .

