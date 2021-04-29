India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Count Spikes To Around 3.80 Lakh

India's Daily Covid-19 cases saw yet another massive spike yesterday. A total of 3,79,257 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 72.20% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,047 while Kerala reported 35,013 new cases.

