India's forex reserves rises to US$ 555.12 billion as on 16 October 2020

India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 3.615 billion in the week ended 16 October

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 3.62 billion to US$ 555.12 billion in the week ended 16 October 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 551.51 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 512.32 billion in the week ended 16 October 2020 from US$ 508.78 billion a week ago.

The gold asset also improved to US$ 36.69 billion from US$ 36.60 billion a week ago.

SDRs were flat at US$ 1.48 billion in the week ended 16 October 2020.

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by US$ 77.31 billion over March 2020, while jumped US$ 114.37 billion over a year ago level.

