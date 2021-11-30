India's GDP Records Growth Of 8.4% In September Quarter

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (July-September) of 2021-22 (Q2 2021-22). The GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.4% as compared to 7.4% contraction in Q2 2020-21. Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 32.89 lakh crore, as against Rs 30.32 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.5%.

GDP at Current Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 55.54 lakh crore, as against Rs 47.26 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 17.5% as compared to 4.4% contraction in Q2 2020-21. GVA at Basic Prices at Current Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 49.70 lakh crore, as against Rs 42.54 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 16.8%. GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in April-September 2021-22 (H1 2021-22) is estimated at Rs 68.11 lakh crore as against Rs 59.92 lakh crores during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a growth of 13.7% in H1 2021-22 as against contraction of 15.9% during the same period last year. GDP at Current Prices in H1 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 106.77 lakh crore as against Rs 86.15 lakh crores during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a growth of 23.9% in H1 2021-22 as against contraction of 13.4% during the same period last year.

