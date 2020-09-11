India's industrial production declines 10.4% in July

Industrisl production continues recovery

India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) declined 10.4% in July 2020, recording double digit decline for fifth straight month. However, the pace of decline continued to moderate and was lowest pace of decline in the last 5 months. The manufacturing sector output declined 11.1%, while the electricity generation fell 2.5% in July 2020 contributing to the overall decline in industrial production. Further, the mining sector output slipped 13.0% in July 2020. As per the use-based classification, the output of capital goods continued to decline for nineteenth straight month at 22.8 in July 2020, while the output of infrastructure/ construction goods declined 10.6% in July 2020. Further, the primary goods production slipped 10.9% and the output of intermediate goods dipped 12.5% in July 2020. Within the consumer durables, the output of consumer durables declined 23.6%, while that of consumer non-durables increased 6.7% in July 2020. In terms of industries, 21 out of 23 industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown negative growth during the month of July 2020 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

