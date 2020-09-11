IMF Highlights Need For Further Stimulus In India

The International Monetary Fund or IMF has highlighted that there is a need for another stimulus in India, especially expenditures on health, food and income support for vulnerable households, and support for businesses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gerry Rice, Director of Communications Department IMF, stated in a virtual conference. He also noted that the IMF supports monetary easing and liquidity and regulatory measures for the financial sector and borrowers that have taken place and that further fiscal stimulus is warranted, especially expenditures on health, food and income support for vulnerable households, and support for businesses.

