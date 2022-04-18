India's WPI inflation rises to 14.55% in March

India's inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 14.55% in March 2022 compared with 7.89% in March 2021.

"The high rate of inflation in March, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, basic metals, etc owing to disruption in global supply chain caused by Russia-Ukraine conflict," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement today.

The index of fuel & power group increased 5.68% in March 2022 from 2.73% rise in February 2022.

The weight of the fuel and power group in the WPI is 13.2%.

The WPI grew 13.11% in February 2021, while the figure for January was 13.68%.

WPI for the month of April 2022 will release on 17 May 2022.

