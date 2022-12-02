PMEGP units set up in FY22 crossed 1 lakh mark for first time in 14 years: MoS MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) has facilitated setting up of 1.03 lakh new manufacturing and services units in FY22, crossing 1 lakh mark for the first time in last 14 years and creating a record high 8.25 lakh jobs. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME said this while inaugurating the 19th edition of Global MSME Business Summit. The summit was organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Adding further, the Minister said that more than INR 5 lakh crores have been announced for supporting MSMEs under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) launched in 2020 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. Government has now extended the scheme till March 2023 to continue supporting MSMEs in their business operations.

