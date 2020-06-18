India VIX slumps 5% to 31.58

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty June 2020 were at 10,074.70, a discount of 16.95 points compared with the spot closing at 10,091.65.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's F&O segment was at Rs 33.83 lakh crore compared with Rs 16.67 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 210.50 points or 2.13% to 10,091.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.32% to 31.58.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 27.07 lakh at the 10,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 44.35 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Adani Enterprises (up 0.58%), Escorts (down 1.64%), Vodafone Idea (down 1.02%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 2.68%) and Just Dial (down 1.86%) were banned from trading in NSE's F&O segment after the securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Reliance Industries, Muthoot Finance and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL June 2020 were at 1,660.90, compared with spot closing price of 1662.90. Muthoot Finance June 2020 futures were at 1,149.95 compared with spot closing price of 1160.30. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2,533, compared with spot closing price of 2527.20.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

