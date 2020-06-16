Nifty June futures trade at discount

Turnover spurts in & options (F&O) segment.

The Nifty June 2020 were at 9,885.05, a discount of 28.95 points compared with the spot closing at 9,914.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's F&O segment was at Rs 16.92 lakh crore compared with Rs 12.02 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 100.30 points or 1.02% to end at 9,914.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.18% to 32.96.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 23.73 lakh at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 40.31 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Adani Enterprises (down 2.28%), BHEL (down 2.23%), Vodafone Idea (down 4.43%) and Just Dial (down 1.1%) were banned from trading in NSE's F&O segment after the securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,611.70, compared with spot closing price of 1614.05. Axis Bank June 2020 futures were at 380.40 compared with spot closing price of 380.20. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2,367, compared with spot closing price of 2366.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

