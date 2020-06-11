Nifty June futures at discount

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry.

The Nifty June 2020 were at 9,896, a discount of 6 points compared with the spot closing at 9,902.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 31.64 lakh crore compared with Rs 16.69 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 214.15 points or 2.12% to end at 9,902.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.97% to 29.72.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 21.52 lakh at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 36.17 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

BHEL (down 3.99%), Vodafone Idea (down 13.36%), Jindal Steel (down 1.3%), Just Dial (down 1.86%), NCC (down 3.73%) and PVR (up 4.73%) were banned from trading in NSE's F&O segment for today after the securities crossed the 95% of market wide position limit.

Bharti Airtel, SBI and IndusInd Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bharti Airtel June 2020 futures were at 551.05, compared with spot closing price of 551.50. SBI June 2020 futures were at 176.80 compared with spot closing price of 177.20. IndusInd Bank June 2020 futures were at 520.90, compared with spot closing price of 521.30.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

