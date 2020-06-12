Nifty June futures trade at discount

VIX spurts 4% in volatile session

The Nifty June 2020 were at 9,942, a discount of 30.9 points compared with the spot closing at 9,972.90.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 11.29 lakh crore compared with Rs 31.64 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 70.9 points or 0.72% to end at 9,972.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.91% to 30.8225.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 21.95 lakh at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 35.75 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Adani Enterprises (up 0.56%), Escorts (up 7.25%), BHEL (up 4%), Jindal Steel (up 0.89%), Just Dial (down 0.64%), and PVR (down 2.74%) were banned from trading in NSE's F&O segment after the securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,591.80, compared with spot closing price of 1588.70. Bajaj Finance June 2020 futures were at 2,453.70 compared with spot closing price of 2448. HDFC Bank June 2020 futures were at 975, compared with spot closing price of 977.1.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

