India VIX slumps 6% to 17.21

Reliance Inds top traded stock future on NSE

The Nifty October 2021 was at 17,525.75, a discount of 6.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,532.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 33.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 128.07 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 86.1 points or 0.49% to settle at 17,532.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.48% to 17.21.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2021.

