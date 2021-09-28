Nifty Sept futures at discount

NSE VIX advanced 2.67% to 18.54.

The Nifty September 2021 was at 17,730.50, at a discount of 18.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,748.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 73.20 lakh crore compared with Rs 41.88 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 106.50 points or 0.60% to settle at 17,748.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.67% at 18.54.

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and IRCTC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 September 2021.

