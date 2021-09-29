Nifty Sept futures trade at par

India VIX rose 1.63% to 18.8375

The Nifty September 2021 was at 17,710.35, were at a par compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,711.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 67.85 lakh crore compared with Rs 73.20 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 37.3 points or 0.21% to settle at 17,711.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.63% to 18.8375.

Reliance Industries, SBI and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2021 F&O contracts expire tomorrow 30 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)