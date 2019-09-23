India VIX soars 10.74% to 17.055

HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI most active in segment.

The Nifty September 2019 was at 11,601.40, a discount of 2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,603.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 14.31 lakh crore compared with Rs 19.96 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 329.20 points or 2.92% to settle at 11,603.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 10.74% at 17.055.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 26 September 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 30.91 lakh contracts at the 11,600 strike price. Maximum put OI of 44.19 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,000 and 11,600 levels for the Nifty.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. HDFC September 2019 futures were at 2,166, compared with spot closing price of 2,159.90. ICICI Bank September 2019 futures were at 444.40 compared with spot closing price of 442. State Bank of India (SBI) September 2019 futures were at 311, compared with spot closing price of 313.70.

The September 2019 F&O contracts expires on 26 September 2019.

