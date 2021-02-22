India Witnesses Rise In Active COVID Caseload

India has been witnessing a rise in the active caseload over the past few days. India's total Active Caseload is pegged at 1,45,634 today. It now consists of 1.32% of India's total Positive Cases. More than 74% of the Active Cases of the country are in Kerala and Maharashtra. Of late it is seen that there has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also. Punjab and J&K too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases.

In the last four weeks in Kerala, the average weekly cases have fluctuated between a high of 42,000 to a low of 34,800. In Maharashtra, in the last four weeks, the weekly cases have shown a rising trend and have increased from 18,200 to 21,300; while the weekly positivity has also increased from 4.7% to 8%. Punjab is rapidly assuming critical dimension in respect of the spread of COVID19 infection. 5 States/UTs have weekly Positivity Rate more than the National Average. The National average is 1.79%. Maharashtra has highest weekly positivity rate with 8.10%.

On the front of COVID Vaccination, India's cumulative Vaccination Coverage has crossed 1.10 Cr.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)